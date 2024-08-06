Julian AlvarezGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Revealed: Man City identify potential Julian Alvarez replacement as Atletico Madrid agree £82m transfer

Manchester CityJulian AlvarezPedro NetoWolverhamptonPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester City are likely to lose Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid this summer and they have already identified his potential replacement.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Julian Alvarez likely to leave Man City
  • Man City to target Neto as replacement
  • Still unsure about bringing in a replacement
Article continues below