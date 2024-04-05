Mamelodi Sundowns vs Young Africans Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Brazilians' Caf Champions League quarter-final clash with Wananchi in Mzansi.

Defending Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns will host Young Africans in the second leg of the elite club competition quarter-final game on Friday.

The first leg in the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium a week ago ended goalless which gives the East Africans a slight advantage.

While Wanajangwani have made it to this stage in the Caf Champions League for the first time in their history, Masandawana are chasing their second star having won the 2016 edition.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Yanga and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.