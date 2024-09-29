Madrid derby suspended as Atletico fans throw objects onto pitch after Real score opening goal - with Diego Simeone & Koke pleading for calm amid chaotic scenes at Wanda Metropolitano
Real Madrid's clash with Atletico Madrid was paused because of chaos in the stands, as multiple items were thrown onto the pitch by supporters.
- Madrid derby suspended 20 minutes
- Fans react after Real take lead
- Atletico players appeal for calm
