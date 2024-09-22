Luis Suarez, Paul Mullin & Milutin Osmajic! Liverpool loanee Owen Beck shown red card in biting incident despite being victim in ugly Preston vs Blackburn derby clash that leads to calls for ‘massive ban’
Milutin Osmajic has joined Luis Suarez and Paul Mullin in on-field biting debates, with Liverpool loanee Owen Beck the latest unfortunate victim.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Beck dismissed after sparking melee
- Made officials aware of biting incident
- Retrospective punishment is expected