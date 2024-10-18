Liverpool give up on Trent Alexander-Arnold! Reds 'know' homegrown hero will leave and could try to sell him to Real Madrid in January before contract expiry
Liverpool are reportedly aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold will not renew his contract and may look to sell the full-back in January.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alexander-Arnold's contract runs out in 2025
- Liverpool set to give up on extension hopes
- Could try to sell to Real Madrid in January