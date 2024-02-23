Lionesses star Georgia Stanway leaves manager Sarina Wiegman stunned as she finds out about midfielder losing suitcase - with boots still inside - during live press conference
Lionesses star Georgia Stanway stunned manager Sarina Wiegman during a press conference when she revealed that she lost her suitcase and her boots.
- Stanway reveals she lost her football possessions
- Says she used an U-23 player's boots
- Leaves Sarina Wiegman stunned at revelation