Inter Miami CF v Toronto FCGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, Columbus Crew learn playoff fate as MLS Eastern Conference first round matchups are set

Major League SoccerL. MessiInter Miami CF vs New England RevolutionInter Miami CFNew England Revolution

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and the rest of the Eastern Conference have confirmed their playoff foes after a wild Decision Day.

  • Eastern Conference playoff matchups confirmed
  • Messi, Miami play winner of midweek Wildcard game
  • Round One is best-of-three series
