Lionel Messi injury update: Inter Miami boss Tata Martino shares why Argentine was removed in 49th minute of their CONCACAF Champions Cup victory over Nashville SC
Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has shared that Lionel Messi was removed from their CONCACAF Champions Cup match Wednesday due to a leg injury.
- Inter Miami defeat Nashville SC 3-1 (5-3 agg.)
- Messi scores and assists in victory
- Herons' star sustains new leg injury