The West African giants clashed in Marrakech and the Super Eagles recorded a narrow victory over the Black Stars.

Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 38th minute before Ademola Lookman rose from the bench to add to their advantage with six minutes to go.

Jordan Ayew grabbed Ghana's goal in stoppage time in a match that had some key talking points.

GOAL gives you raw quotes from both Nigeria coach Finidi George and his Ghana counterpart Otto Addo.