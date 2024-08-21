Keep or sell? The 11 Chelsea outcasts whose futures need clarifying before the transfer window closes

Another summer of huge spending has left the Blues facing some big decisions over a raft of first-team stars

Chelsea are facing a familiar problem as the transfer window draws to a close; an unexpectedly frenzied summer has left head coach Enzo Maresca with an oversized squad with the season already under way, and further additions are on their way in the form of £46 million (€60m) Joao Felix and, potentially, Victor Osimhen.

The Blues have been ridiculed for having more than 40 players on their books, and although many of them are obviously not anywhere near the first-team picture, there is a sense of urgency in terms of getting anyone unwanted out of the door with the market closing for business on August 30.

Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku are finally on course to complete protracted transfers to Atletico Madrid and Napoli, respectively, but there are still almost a dozen players on the fringes of the Maresca's team and squad whose futures are unresolved.

Below, GOAL assesses what should be done in each of their cases: keep, loan or sell?