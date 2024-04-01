Jude Bellingham has learned his lesson! Real Madrid star makes hilarious gesture after foul doesn’t go his way in first game back from suspension against Athletic Club
Jude Bellingham came up with a hilarious reaction after a foul did not go his way, as he returned to Real Madrid action from suspension on Sunday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham's hilarious gesture after not getting foul
- Provided assist in Real's win
- Los Blancos beat Athletic Club 2-0