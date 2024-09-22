'Piece of s***' - Jude Bellingham caught launching furious rant at referee after being booked during Real Madrid’s win over Espanyol
Jude Bellingham has been caught launching a rant towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero after being booked in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Espanyol.
- Bellingham launches furious rant at referee
- Calls referee Munuera Montero a 'piece of shit'
- Incident took place after Bellingham given a yellow