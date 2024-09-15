Juan Roman Riquelme certain Lionel Messi will lead Argentina at 2026 World Cup as he hails Inter Miami star for 'reinventing himself'

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeJuan Roman Riquelme certain Lionel Messi will lead Argentina at 2026 World Cup as he hails Inter Miami star for 'reinventing himself'L. MessiArgentinaWorld CupInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerJuan Roman Riquelme has backed Lionel Messi to lead Argentina at the 2026 World Cup after "reinventing himself" at Inter Miami.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRiquelme confident Messi will play at 2026 World CupHailed the 37-year-old's commitmentScored a brace for Inter Miami on his return from injuryArticle continues below