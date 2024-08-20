Gunslinger Joshua Zirkzee can solve Man Utd's biggest problem and be more than just a facilitator

The Dutchman showed he can improve the Red Devils' goal shortage with his own striking prowess as well as unlocking his team-mates' potential

Manchester United fans were enduring a stalemate on Friday as the their team's Premier League opener with Fulham entered its final two minutes. But just as the game looked set to end in a 0-0 draw, Joshua Zirkzee produced his pistol and fired his new club to victory.

The Red Devils had lacked sparkle at Old Trafford, and looked particularly toothless up front. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount were thwarted from close-range by Bernd Leno while Casemiro took five shots, all of which missed the target.

Zirkzee, coming off the bench, showed his team-mates how it was done, prodding home Alejandro Garnacho's cross with a subtle finish in minimal space. Fulham players hit the floor and the Stretford End hit the roof.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, whipped out his pistol fingers in homage to Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx. It is his trademark celebration, one he pulled out 11 times last season with Bologna in Serie A, helping propel them to finish fifth and qualify for the Champions League for the first time ever.

"I got it from the movie Django Unchained," Zirkzee told Gazzetta dello Sport last season. "There is a point where Django learns how to shoot. That’s what I got it from.”

United fans might not have expected Zirkzee to be the solution to their striking woes, and certainly not so soon, but he has already pulled the trigger and hit the target. If he can keep it up, he will help United fix their biggest problem of all - a lack of firepower.