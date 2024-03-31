Joao Neves Benfica 2023-24Getty Images
Gill Clark

Joao Neves: Man Utd prepare for transfer fight with Liverpool and Chelsea among clubs also interested in €120m-rated Benfica star

Manchester UnitedLiverpoolChelseaTransfersBenficaPremier LeagueLiga Portugal

Manchester United are set to battle Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea for Benfica's Joao Neves.

  • Neves in demand after impressing with Benfica
  • Liverpool join Man Utd and Chelsea in transfer race
  • But Benfica want huge fee for teenager

