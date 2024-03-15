'My son has been abusing women for years' - Jerome Boateng's mother makes shocking claim against ex-Bayern & Man City defender as new court date set for alleged assault against ex-girlfriend
Jerome Boateng's mother has claimed he "has been abusing women for years" as legal proceedings resume for alleged assault against his ex-girlfriend.
- Boateng was found guilty of assault
- His mother made shocking claim about defender
- A superior regional court will hear the case again