James McAtee pays touching tribute to late ex-Sheffield United team-mate George Baldock after shock death as Man City starlet's two-goal salvo rescues England Under-21s
England Under-21 star James McAtee paid a touching tribute to the late George Baldock as he scored a brilliant brace for the Young Lions.
- McAtee played with Baldock at Sheffield United
- Baldock found dead in Greek villa earlier this week
- McAtee pays tribute after goal