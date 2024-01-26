'I will sleep better!' - Pep Guardiola reacts to Jurgen Klopp's shock Liverpool departure as he praises German for being his toughest opponent and promises 'he'll be back'Richard MartinGettyTottenham Hotspur vs Manchester CityTottenham HotspurManchester CityFA CupPep Guardiola has joked that life will be easier for him and Manchester City after Jurgen Klopp decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola reacts to Klopp's shock Liverpool exitSays he will 'sleep better' next seasonPredicts the German will return to management