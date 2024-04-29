BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Harry Kane FC Bayern 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Fede Valverde reveals why Real Madrid are feeling 'very calm' about facing Harry Kane and Bayern in Champions League clash

Federico ValverdeBayern MunichReal MadridBayern Munich vs Real MadridChampions LeagueHarry Kane

Federico Valverde is in confident mood ahead of facing Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final.

  • Real calm before facing Kane
  • Valverde has faith in Los Blancos defenders
  • Real and Bayern lock horns in first leg on Tuesday
