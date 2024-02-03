Huge extra-time drama as nine-man Ivory Coast miraculously book Africa Cup of Nations semi-final place after Brighton's Simon Adingra & Oumar Diakite break Mali hearts
Substitute Oumar Diakite's last-gasp extra-time winner secured nine-man Ivory Coast a place in the semi-finals of AFCON after beating Mali 2-1.
- Ivory Coast secure 2-1 comeback win
- Dorgeles scored stunner for Mali
- Adingra and Diakite on target as three sent off