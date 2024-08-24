Aston Villa FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Explained: Why Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off was delayed as fans moan about 'horrible' kit clash

Aston VillaArsenalPremier LeagueAston Villa vs Arsenal

Aston Villa's clash with Arsenal at Villa Park was delayed by five minutes due to issues affecting the match officials.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Villa face Arsenal in Premier League
  • Both teams finished in top four last season
  • Kick-off delayed for five minutes
Article continues below