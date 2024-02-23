Europe's most wanted! Xabi Alonso should reject Bayern Munich's advances and add to his Liverpool legend instead

The Spaniard essentially has his pick of the top managerial jobs because of the remarkable work he is doing at the BayArena

According to latest reports, Xabi Alonso favours taking over at Bayern Munich this summer over Liverpool. In a way, it would be understandable. It's always easier to follow a failure than a living legend - and make no mistake about it, that's exactly what Jurgen Klopp has become at Anfield.

It's not just about his qualities as a coach, either; it's about his character and charisma too. Many great managers have sat in the home dugout at Liverpool, but none has ever conducted the Kop like Klopp.

When the fans were getting frustrated after seeing their Premier League table-topping team surprisingly fall behind to relegation-battling Luton on Wednesday, Klopp turned to the Main Stand and demanded more support for his struggling side. What followed was "a thunderstorm", a wave of emotion that swept Luton away in the second half with what Rob Edwards called "full-throttle football".

"Their counter-pressing was incredible, it suffocated us, and their fans were amazing - it was difficult for the players to really concentrate," the Hatters boss admitted after the 4-1 loss. "It was like the Kop was just sucking it in and we couldn't really get out of our half. We saw Anfield and Liverpool at their best tonight. I thought they were brilliant."