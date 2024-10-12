Haaland girlfriendInstagram @isabelhaugsengj/Getty
'I'm starting to grow up now!' - Erling Haaland addresses becoming a dad after revelation that girlfriend Isabell Haugseng Johansen is pregnant as Man City hitman breaks Norway's goal-scoring record

Erling Haaland has revealed that he is starting to "grow up" after it was revealed that he is set to become a father for the first time.

  • Haaland celebrated goal with thumb-in-mouth celebration
  • Confirms that girlfriend is pregnant
  • Gives speech to Norway team after setting goal-scoring record
