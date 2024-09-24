Erling Haaland tells Mikel Arteta to 'stay humble' & calls Gabriel Jesus a 'f*cking clown' as Man City star is caught in shocking outburst by pitch-side microphone after Arsenal draw

Erling Haaland clashed with Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus after Manchester City’s dramatic draw with Arsenal, calling the latter a “f*cking clown”.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Stones snatched dramatic equaliser at the Etihad

Players & coaches clashed at the final whistle

War of words exchanged on the pitch & in media Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below