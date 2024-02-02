Erling Haaland is happy at Man City! Pep Guardiola hits back at claims striker wants to leave treble winners to join Real Madrid

Erling Haaland is happy at Man City! Pep Guardiola hits back at claims striker wants to leave treble winners to join Real MadridRitabrata BanerjeeGettyErling HaalandManchester CityPep GuardiolaReal MadridLaLigaPremier LeagueTransfersPep Guardiola has dismissed claims that Erling Haaland is unhappy at Manchester City and wants to join Real Madrid.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola slammed Haaland speculationManager claimed striker is happy at Man CityReturned to action against Burnley