Release Endrick! Brazil must start Real Madrid-bound wonderkid at the Copa America this summer

The 17-year-old may lack in experience, but he has already shown he can be the answer to the Selecao's striker woes

A look at the stats suggested that Endrick didn't play that well against England. In 19 minutes, he touched the ball six times, completed just one of three passes, committed one foul, lost a ground duel, and didn't create a chance. But, crucially, in a drab slog of a contest, the 17-year-old found the back of the net - scoring the winning goal in a testy 1-0 victory.

Having a central striker who can provide game-changing moments has been an admittedly rare occurrence for the Selecao in recent times, whose struggles with No.9s have been well-documented at this point. You'd have to go back nearly 20 years - to the days of Ronaldo - to find the last reliable central striker to don the famous yellow kit. Since then, various strikers have come and gone, none of them able to hold down the starting spot or make a consistent impact at the highest level.

It is in that context that Endrick has emerged. Not yet 18, and without a single goal outside of South America, the soon-to-be Real Madrid forward is the most raw, yet the most talented, forward to come out of this great footballing nation since Neymar.

He is largely unproven and untested at the highest level, and presumably won't even start when he lands in Madrid in July. But for a Brazil side that needs an attacking impetus, a new star to lead the line, Endrick should be made indispensable - starting with the Copa America this summer.