Emile Smith Rowe 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Emile Smith Rowe on verge of Arsenal exit as Fulham agree transfer fee that could rise to £34m

ArsenalEmile Smith RoweTransfersFulhamPremier League

Arsenal outcast Emile Smith Rowe is all set to leave the club permanently as he is on the verge of securing a move to Fulham.

  • Smith Rowe set to join Fulham in summer move
  • The Cottagers set to pay club record fee
  • Had just 346 minutes game time last season
