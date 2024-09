'I don't think about Cristiano' – No Ronaldo pressure for Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid's newest 'Galactico' follows in footsteps of his 'idol' K. Mbappe C. Ronaldo Real Madrid LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe insists he does not "think about Cristiano", with Real Madrid's latest 'Galactico' feeling no pressure following in Ronaldo's footsteps.