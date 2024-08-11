Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Do Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney talk tactics during dressing room visits? Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher reveals how Hollywood stars ‘lift’ Phil Parkinson’s squad

WrexhamLeague OneSteven FletcherWrexham vs Wycombe

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney give Wrexham a “lift” whenever they visit the dressing room, but the Hollywood stars never talk tactics with players.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Famous co-owners calling the shots
  • Back in North Wales for 2024-25 opener
  • Winning start for the Red Dragons
Article continues below