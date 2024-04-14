Dele Alli to appear on Monday Night Football for Sky Sports after missing Everton's entire 2023-24 season so far through injury - as he speaks to media for first time since emotional Gary Neville interview
Everton midfielder Dele Alli will appear on Sky Sports programme Monday Night Football amid an injury-plagued season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dele Alli confirmed as special MNF guest
- Will be on Sky Sports for Chelsea vs Everton
- Toffees midfielder has not played all season