Cristiano ronaldo al nassr vs al taawon super cup 2024-25
Soham Mukherjee

Cristiano Ronaldo is back, baby! Al-Nassr superstar begins new season with goal & assist against Al-Taawoun in Saudi Super Cup semi-final as more silverware moves into sight

Al Nassr FC Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Taawoun vs Al Nassr FC Al-Taawoun Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up where he left off with a goal and assist against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final as he eyes more silverware.

  • Al-Nassr beat Al-Taawoun 2-0
  • Ronaldo scored and assisted in the win
  • Will next face Al-Hilal in the tile decider
