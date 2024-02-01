All completed Premier League transfers in 2023-24 season - listed

Premier League clubs are in full negotiation mode with the January transfer window now officially up and running.

It's transfer time! The Premier League is the richest in the world with some of the world's most powerful teams.

No other top-flight spends money quite like the Premier League - and it means it is always making football transfer news headlines for blockbuster star signings and lavish spending. Of course, the fact that some of the biggest and high-profile clubs in the world are from England helps.

Across the Premier League, clubs will be looking to try and find those one or two (or even more) signings that can help them push to achieve their goals.

GOAL rounds up all of the completed Premier League transfers from the 2023-24 season so far, as well as, where possible, the fees that have been paid. Who will be the biggest movers in the transfer market?

Last updated: February 1, 2024.

