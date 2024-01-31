All completed Chelsea transfers in 2023-24 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Chelsea transfers in the 2023-24 season so far.

Chelsea's transition from the famous Roman Abramovich era to the Todd Boehly era has not been the smoothest, with the English heavyweights all over the place for the second successive season.

Boehly has made some big decisions since taking over as Chelsea chairman ahead of the summer 2022 transfer window. In the three windows under his watch, a whopping £1billion has been spent by the Blues. However, the shelling of major funds is yet to bring anything resembling a successful season.

Indeed, last term, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League, and they are languishing there and thereabouts halfway through the new season.

Despite facing extensive criticism, Mauricio Pochettino will likely be given time to build some positive form at the start of 2024 and may need a couple of signings to spring his side into life. Whether it be a new striker, a midfielder or even a prospective replacement for Thiago Silva, Pochettino desperately needs a catalyst before the winter window slams shut.

With all that in mind, GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Chelsea transfers in the ongoing 2023-24 season, below.