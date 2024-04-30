Christian Pulisic's next manager? AC Milan weighing up Roberto De Zerbi approach with Stefano Pioli set to depart this summer

(C)Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeChristian Pulisic's next manager? AC Milan weighing up Roberto De Zerbi approach with Stefano Pioli set to depart this summerAC MilanRoberto De ZerbiStefano PioliBrightonPremier LeagueSerie AAC Milan eyeing a move for Roberto De Zerbi as they look to replace Stefano Pioli as their manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMilan linked with a move for De ZerbiClub evaluating financial situation Rosonerri prepared a five-man shortlistArticle continues below