Chelsea 'struggled physically' against Celtic as Blues head coach Enzo Maresca reacts to pre-season thrashing

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleChelsea 'struggled physically' against Celtic as Blues head coach Enzo Maresca reacts to pre-season thrashingEnzo MarescaChelseaChelsea vs CelticCelticClub FriendliesPremier LeagueChelsea received a 4-1 thrashing from Celtic in their second friendly of the pre-season and new boss Enzo Maresca has now assessed the loss.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea lose 4-1 to Celtic in United States friendlyMaresca blames differences in physical preparationSet to take on Club America in Atlanta on July 31Article continues below