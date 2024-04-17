Chelsea boss Emma Hayes gives cryptic response on Lauren James fitness ahead of Barcelona Champions League showdown as England star sits out Aston Villa romp
Chelsea could be without Lionesses star Lauren James for their huge Women's Champions League semi-final clash with Barcelona on Saturday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- James absent as Chelsea beat Aston Villa
- Blues face Barca in UWCL semi-final on Saturday
- Hayes unsure if England star will be fit for first leg