More change at Man Utd! John Murtough steps down as football director at Old Trafford after turbulent 10-year tenure as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on Jason Wilcox & Dan Ashworth appointments
John Murtough has stepped down from his position as Manchester United's football director following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's partial takeover.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Murtough set to leave Man Utd
- Red Devils hoping to appoint Wilcox and Ashworth
- Ten Hag's position also uncertain