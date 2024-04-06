Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak on the move? Newcastle set for 'difficult summer' as Eddie Howe hints at key sales

GettySoham MukherjeeBruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak on the move? Newcastle set for 'difficult summer' as Eddie Howe hints at key salesBruno GuimaraesEddie HoweTransfersNewcastlePremier LeagueAlexander IsakMarkus IsaksenBruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak could be sold off as Eddie Howe braces up for a "difficult summer" and hints at key player sales.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIsak is being reportedly monitored by Arsenal and TottenhamPSG are a long-time admirer of GuimaraesHowe could lose both superstars in the summer