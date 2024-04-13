'I have no intention to leave!' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi hints at Brighton stay after links with Liverpool and Bayern Munich

Getty Soham Mukherjee'I have no intention to leave!' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi hints at Brighton stay after links with Liverpool and Bayern MunichRoberto De ZerbiBrightonTransfersPremier LeagueBayern MunichBundesligaLiverpoolRoberto De Zerbi has insisted that he has "no intention to leave" Brighton despite being linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIntense speculation on De Zerbi's futureItalian courted by top European outfitsBut De Zerbi wants to honour his "commitment" to Brighton