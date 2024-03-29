Brentford forced Erik ten Hag to throw away his tactical blueprint - so what is Man Utd's style of play now?

On Saturday, the Red Devils return to the scene of one of their most devastating defeats in recent years, one that quickly changed their tactical plan

Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium is not normally a ground that inspires dread in opponents, but the sight of the small, modern arena on the edge of west London is likely to bring back harrowing memories for Erik ten Hag when Manchester United face the Bees on Saturday night. It has been more than 19 months since United's previous visit, but no one with any connection with the club is likely to forget it, especially those who played or sat in the dugout.

The shock 4-0 drubbing by Thomas Frank's side in the second game of last season was one of the worst results United have endured in the Premier League era, and it had a profound effect on Ten Hag.

The Dutchman was hired by United on the strength of his achievements with Ajax, who had dominated Dutch football and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League playing attractive, possession football. Ten Hag had sought to impose that style on United in his first pre-season at the helm, but the battering in Brentford, which followed an opening day defeat at home to Brighton, forced him to have an urgent and radical rethink.