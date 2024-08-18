FC Barcelona v AS Monaco - Trofeu Joan GamperGetty Images Sport
Richard Mills

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provides interesting Ilkay Gundogan update as ex-Man City star asks to leave Camp Nou amid transfer interest from Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce

Ilkay GundoganBarcelonaHans-Dieter FlickJose MourinhoFenerbahceLaLigaSuper LigTransfers

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick "has the feeling" Ilkay Gundogan will stay amid reports the Fenerbahce-linked midfielder wants to leave the club.

  • Gundogan joined Barcelona in 2023
  • Linked with Fenerbahce amid reports he wants to leave
  • Manager Flick believes German will stay
