Jhon Duran Aston Villa 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Aston Villa slap massive price tag on Champions League hero Jhon Duran amid renewed interest from Chelsea

J. DuranAston VillaTransfersPremier LeagueChelsea

Aston Villa have reportedly slapped a massive price tag on Jhon Duran, who sunk Bayern Munich in Europe, amid renewed interest from Chelsea.

  • Duran fired Villa to a win over Bayern in UCL
  • Chelsea rekindle interest in the striker
  • Birmingham club likely to demand over £80m
