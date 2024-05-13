BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Sancho-DortmundGetty
Mitchell Fretton

Arsenal urged to capitalise on Jadon Sancho's Man Utd situation and snap up Borussia Dortmund loanee

Jadon SanchoArsenalTransfersManchester UnitedBorussia DortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaChampions League

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Petit has told his old club to take a chance on Jadon Sancho and sign him this summer.

  • Sancho unlikely to stay at Man Utd
  • Has impressed on loan at BVB
  • Arsenal could provide fresh start
