Arsenal player ratings vs Man Utd: The Gunners are going all the way! Tireless Leandro Trossard and superb William Saliba secure battling victory to take Premier League title race into the final weekend

Arsenal ensured that the Premier League title race will go down to the final day of the season as they held out for a battling 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday. Manchester City still know that wins in each of their final two games will seal top spot, but Mikel Arteta's side have at least pushed them all the way.

Rasmus Hojlund wasted a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring for United after Scott McTominay robbed Thomas Partey on the edge of the Arsenal box, as the Denmark striker slipped and fired over. Arsenal made him pay soon after, too, as Kai Havertz took advantage of Casemiro's failure to play him offside and squared for Leandro Trossard to steer home.

The Gunners looked comfortable for the remainder of the first half, but as the game wore on after the break, they began to come under pressure from the home side. That said, substitute Gabriel Martinelli was able to force Andre Onana into an excellent save on the counter-attack, while the United 'keeper made a further stop to deny Declan Rice from long-range.

United huffed and puffed into six minutes of stoppage-time as the heavens opened, but Arsenal held out, and now must beat Everton on the final day while hoping for a City slip-up against either Tottenham or West Ham.

