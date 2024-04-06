Arsenal player ratings vs Brighton: Bayern beware as King Kai Havertz puts Gunners back on top with ruthless dismantling of sorry Seagulls

Mikel Arteta's side were in superb form as they brushed Brighton aside to return to the top of the Premier League table

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League in emphatic fashion as they thumped Brighton 3-0 at the Amex on Saturday night.

Having seen Manchester City move above them earlier in the day following their 4-2 win at Crystal Palace, Mikel Arteta's side knew they needed to respond on the south coast. And they did that in style, cruising past a Brighton side who hadn't lost at home in the league since September.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half before the excellent Kai Havertz doubled the visitors' advantage after the interval. Leandro Trossard then wrapped things up late on, finishing well from Havertz's pass to seal a dominant win.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Amex Stadium...