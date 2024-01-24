Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast SACK manager Jean-Louis Gasset after Equatorial Guinea humiliation - despite still having chance of reaching last 16

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast SACK manager Jean-Louis Gasset after Equatorial Guinea humiliation - despite still having chance of reaching last 16Peter McVitieGettyIvory CoastAfrica Cup of NationsTransfersEquatorial Guinea vs Ivory CoastEquatorial GuineaAfrica Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast have confirmed the sacking of coach Jean-Louis Gasset, despite their tournament hopes still being alive.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIvory Coast thrashed in AFCONHosts sacked manager GassetCan still qualify for next round