Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Morocco vs South Africa - Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Morocco are set to face 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winners South Africa at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Tuesday. The North Africans faced a draw against Congo in the group stage, but their resilience shone through as they secured victories in their other two fixtures, earning them a spot in the knockout stage.
On the flip side, South Africa secured their place in the round of 16 with a single win in the group stage, a remarkable 4-0 victory over Namibia where Themba Zwane's brace played a crucial role.
While they had mixed results in the group phase, South Africa's ability to secure a convincing win demonstrates their potential and the firepower they bring to the knockout stage.
Given their star players and consistency, the odds are titled towards the 2022 Fifa World semi-finalists.
