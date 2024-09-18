Furious AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca claims Christian Pulisic & Co 'stopped playing' after falling behind against Liverpool as he bemoans 'loss of mental balance' in Champions League defeat
AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca believes Christian Pulisic & Co "stopped playing" after falling behind against Liverpool in the Champions League.
- Milan went down 3-1 to Liverpool
- Fonseca furious with Milan players
- Claimed that they did not follow the plan