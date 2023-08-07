West Ham get serious! Hammers lodge combined £60m bid for Man Utd's Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay

West Ham have tabled an improved £60 million ($77m) offer for Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay in a double deal.

West Ham table bid for United pair

Previous bid for Maguire rejected

Hammers have agreed fee for Ajax's Alvarez

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers had a previous bid of £20 million ($25m) rejected by United for Maguire. However, according to The Athletic, the east Londoners have now prepared a double package for Maguire and McTominay worth £60m ($77m) for the pair.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham, having agreed a fee with Ajax for midfielder Edson Alvarez, want Maguire and McTominay to join the ranks and bolster David Moyes' squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United coach Erik ten Hag wants to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and should the sale of Maguire and McTominay go through, then a deal for the Moroccan could be finalised.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? Moyes will want to sign more players before the season starts this weekend after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal and with Gianluca Scamacca joining Atalanta.