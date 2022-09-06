Sleek and fresh is on the agenda for Umbro's new boots

Umbro has released a clean new black and limeade colourway for their control silo, the Tocco 2. Built to give players the ultimate first touch and master control of the ball, the Tocco range has established itself as a classic pair of boots for Umbro.

The Tocco 2 sell themselves as the perfect pair of boots for midfielders or ball-playing defenders because they're all about giving you more control.

All made possible with the D30 Zero technology on the instep, the boot does a solid job reducing ball bounce, so you can shoot more screamers and finesse that first touch. K-leather on the upper has micro-embossed grooves to ensure the ball sticks to your feet to show off those top-tier tricks and skills.

You'll be covering more distance for longer with the Tocco 2's too, all thanks to the wishbone technology, plus an energy-efficient Pebax Power Control+ outsole for superior grip. Umbro has kept up with the competition by giving a mainstay in their range a brand new facelift. It's a good one at that too, in our books.

Umbro Tocco 2 black/limeade football boots price & how to buy

The Umbro Tocco 2 Limeade colourway launched on September 6 and will be available for buy from the Umbro website from September 8.